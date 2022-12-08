10,134 Shares in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Acquired by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at $632,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLUE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on bluebird bio to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

bluebird bio Trading Up 1.4 %

bluebird bio Company Profile

Shares of BLUE opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $658.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.98. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.66.

(Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.