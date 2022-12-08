22,641 Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 477.4% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 408.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $54.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.80. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.52.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.53%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

