Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 59,159 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,159 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $12,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 64.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $131.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

