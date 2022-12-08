Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 18,660 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,660 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in V.F. by 109.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 93,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 48,865 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in V.F. during the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 11.2% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 9.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock opened at $28.97 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.46 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 185.19%.

VFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

