Sei Investments Co. Acquires 30,756 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,756 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.48% of Euronet Worldwide worth $24,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 386,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,866,000 after acquiring an additional 38,095 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,673,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 36,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $90.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $149.92.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.93 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 4.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $90.00 in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.25.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total value of $1,409,970.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,467,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,907,860.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

