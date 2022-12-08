Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,749 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,663 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $10,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 526,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,931,000 after buying an additional 139,289 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 39.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 102.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,778,000 after buying an additional 919,571 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 291,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,027,000 after buying an additional 33,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.75.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $160.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $194.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.19.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The business had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.59, for a total transaction of $1,920,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 141,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,635,347.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.59, for a total transaction of $1,920,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 141,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,635,347.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total transaction of $42,612.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,439 shares in the company, valued at $15,926,677.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 247,750 shares of company stock valued at $40,057,093. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

