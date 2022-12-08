Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 46,686 American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after buying an additional 3,533,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,801,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,012,000 after buying an additional 374,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,830,000 after buying an additional 2,154,704 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,806,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,557,000 after buying an additional 1,943,766 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.7% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,635,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,667,000 after buying an additional 271,469 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at $497,678.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMH opened at $32.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average of $34.63. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.