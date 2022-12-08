Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 46,686 American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after buying an additional 3,533,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,801,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,012,000 after buying an additional 374,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,830,000 after buying an additional 2,154,704 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,806,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,557,000 after buying an additional 1,943,766 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.7% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,635,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,667,000 after buying an additional 271,469 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.
Shares of AMH opened at $32.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average of $34.63. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $44.07.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.
