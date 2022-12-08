Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 47,370 Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,370 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.58% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWSH. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 987.0% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF during the second quarter worth $223,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF in the second quarter worth about $814,000.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Price Performance

Shares of DWSH opened at $9.72 on Thursday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04.

