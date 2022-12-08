Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 828,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,289 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.31% of Americold Realty Trust worth $24,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 73.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 205,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 86,674 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 14.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 51.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 46,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 15,715 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 26.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,426,000 after buying an additional 107,003 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.81.

Insider Activity

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

In other news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $101,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,206.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLD opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.45. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $33.50.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

