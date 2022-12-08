Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 828,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,289 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $24,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 31.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 270,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 65,176 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 144.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 36.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 493,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after acquiring an additional 131,364 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 34.1% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 17,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 46.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 18,408 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on COLD. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America raised Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.81.

Insider Activity

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

In other news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $101,524.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,206.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COLD opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.45. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.62.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

