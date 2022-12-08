Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,887,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,276 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $11,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 43,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blooom Inc. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 15.7% in the second quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sirius XM Trading Up 0.8 %

Several brokerages recently commented on SIRI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.23. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $6.88.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Sirius XM Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.