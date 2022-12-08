PDT Partners LLC Purchases 150,353 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,353 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.53% of Kodiak Sciences worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 20.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,435,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,526,000 after buying an additional 584,762 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,136,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,603,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,479,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 518.1% during the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 464,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 389,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

KOD opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $19.27.

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.35. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

