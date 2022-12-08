Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,021 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.22% of Qualys worth $10,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 68.5% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 29,203 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 189.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 7.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Qualys by 72.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 111,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 46,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $115.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.14. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.69 and a 12-month high of $162.36.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QLYS. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Qualys to $135.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.85.

In other Qualys news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $86,240.35. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,760.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $713,616.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,990,184.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $86,240.35. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,760.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,281 shares of company stock worth $2,370,449 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

