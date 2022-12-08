Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 53,800 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $15,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 25.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.60.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 1.0 %

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $118.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.29.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 51.47%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

See Also

