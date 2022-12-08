Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $18.48 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 624.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 91,218 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $18,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 101.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,668,000 after buying an additional 108,672 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.4% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 107,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,856,000 after buying an additional 39,358 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,761,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA opened at $159.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.13 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAA. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.62.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

