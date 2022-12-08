Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $10.69 Million Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,539 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,155 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Synaptics worth $10,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYNA. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 70.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 32.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 147.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 11,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total value of $1,216,502.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,048.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 11,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total transaction of $1,216,502.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,048.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total value of $51,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,256.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,487 shares of company stock worth $3,042,413. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Price Performance

Shares of SYNA opened at $99.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.02 and its 200 day moving average is $116.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $81.13 and a 12-month high of $296.19.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $448.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.48 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SYNA shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Synaptics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Synaptics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

Synaptics Profile

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.