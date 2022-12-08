PDT Partners LLC Acquires 14,721 Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,721 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 37.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,061.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 82,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.85.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $60.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.12 and its 200 day moving average is $54.83.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Research analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

