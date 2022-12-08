891,847 Shares in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) Purchased by Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 891,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,722,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. owned approximately 2.38% of GX Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GXII. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $976,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $488,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 2,001.5% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 525,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 500,384 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II by 11.8% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 343,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 36,262 shares during the period. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $347,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GXII stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $9.93.

GX Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

