Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its position in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA – Get Rating) by 528.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 587,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493,682 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I were worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 212.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 212,000 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 142.1% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 35,532 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,974,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,065,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 375,870 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BACA opened at $10.03 on Thursday. Berenson Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search on a target business that operate in the software and technology-enabled services industry.

