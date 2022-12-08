PDT Partners LLC Buys Shares of 77,136 The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Buckle as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Buckle by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after buying an additional 381,525 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Buckle by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,312,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,347,000 after acquiring an additional 265,484 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Buckle by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,508,000 after acquiring an additional 76,179 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,918,000 after purchasing an additional 342,352 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 17,592 shares during the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Buckle alerts:

Buckle Stock Performance

Buckle stock opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.03. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $51.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.68.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). Buckle had a return on equity of 67.25% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $332.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Buckle Profile

(Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.