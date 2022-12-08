Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,849 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.14% of Pentair worth $10,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 50.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 127.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PNR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Pentair to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.70.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.54. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $184,522.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

