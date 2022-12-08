2,075,433 Shares in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,075,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,915,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 14.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,684 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 32.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 276,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BTIG Research lowered NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $11.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $35.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

