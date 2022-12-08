Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 102,228 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 744,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,228 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.22% of GFL Environmental worth $19,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP grew its position in GFL Environmental by 386.5% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 555.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 74,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 62,979 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,543,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,308,000 after acquiring an additional 958,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 794,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,399,000 after acquiring an additional 59,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 258,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America raised GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on GFL Environmental from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.81.

GFL Environmental Price Performance

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

Shares of GFL opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $38.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.80%.

About GFL Environmental

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.