Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,106,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,629 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Worldwide Webb Acquisition were worth $10,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Worldwide Webb Acquisition by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,035,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 17,634 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition by 32.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 176,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the second quarter worth $298,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Worldwide Webb Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $997,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,478,000. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Stock Performance

Worldwide Webb Acquisition stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96.

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Profile

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer brands, amazon-centric, online marketplace, food tech, new media, digital health, software-as-a-service, fintech, and others.

