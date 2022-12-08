Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 731,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620,400 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.40% of Phreesia worth $18,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Phreesia by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Phreesia by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Phreesia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Phreesia from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Phreesia Trading Up 0.9 %

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,290 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $36,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 107,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,290 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $36,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 107,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,296 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $35,769.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,411.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,002 shares of company stock valued at $618,711. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phreesia stock opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.11. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 45.05% and a negative net margin of 73.73%. The company had revenue of $67.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.87 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

Phreesia Profile

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.