Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $16.57 Million in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,981,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,568,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth about $464,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 454.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,013,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 73.8% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 63,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 27,040 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Down 3.0 %

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $7.21 on Thursday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

