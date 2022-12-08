Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446,179 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.77% of Arvinas worth $17,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Arvinas by 2.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,363,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,917,000 after purchasing an additional 167,390 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arvinas by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,023,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,786,000 after purchasing an additional 31,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arvinas by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,251,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arvinas by 14.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,941,000 after purchasing an additional 280,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Arvinas by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,738,000 after purchasing an additional 67,431 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Arvinas from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Arvinas from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Arvinas from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Arvinas from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.69.

Shares of ARVN opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.79. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $83.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.63.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 225.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

