Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Grows Stake in EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 941,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,812 shares during the quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. owned about 3.35% of EG Acquisition worth $9,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of EG Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EG Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in EG Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $350,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in EG Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in EG Acquisition by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,102,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,733,000 after purchasing an additional 113,376 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EG Acquisition Price Performance

EGGF opened at $9.89 on Thursday. EG Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $10.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.

EG Acquisition Profile

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

