Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Acquires 132,658 Shares of ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SUAC)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its holdings in ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SUAC – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 949,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,658 shares during the quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. owned 2.27% of ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition worth $9,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SUAC stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.26.

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Profile

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kennesaw, Georgia.

