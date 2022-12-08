Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 145,424 Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 145,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 798,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,564,000 after purchasing an additional 519,154 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $4,230,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,959,000 after purchasing an additional 307,766 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,313,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,180,000 after buying an additional 241,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM opened at $69.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of -0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.43. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.54 and a 12 month high of $205.22.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

