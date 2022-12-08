Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 128,936 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 128,936 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Textron worth $10,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 711.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,427,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,278 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,117,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,846,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,253,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,776 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 2,973.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 471,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,083,000 after acquiring an additional 456,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 28.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,738,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,143,000 after purchasing an additional 385,477 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Price Performance

NYSE:TXT opened at $72.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.46. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.51.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

About Textron

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.