AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1,829.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 162,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $18,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,699,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,090,820,000 after buying an additional 419,800 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in AMETEK by 4.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,197,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,844,000 after buying an additional 377,691 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AMETEK by 8.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,595,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,243,000 after buying an additional 437,235 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in AMETEK by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 4,684,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,186,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,905.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AME opened at $140.48 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.45. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

