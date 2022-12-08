Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 45,045 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,045 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $15,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.73.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $171.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $84.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $183.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.71 and its 200 day moving average is $159.66.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

