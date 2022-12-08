Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $15.94 Million Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 265.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,802 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.53% of Crocs worth $15,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Crocs by 5,986.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 48,369 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CROX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.57.

Crocs Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ CROX opened at $96.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $168.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.37 and a 200-day moving average of $71.18.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $985.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 172.58% and a net margin of 17.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $874,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $874,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $935,543.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 154,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,769,946.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,939 shares of company stock worth $4,763,350. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

