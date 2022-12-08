Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 279,529 Shares of ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 860,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,529 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.02% of ForgeRock worth $18,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FORG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 1st quarter worth about $3,932,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,165,000. Finally, Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in ForgeRock by 327.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,567,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.
ForgeRock Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of ForgeRock stock opened at $21.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.01. ForgeRock, Inc. has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $28.33.
ForgeRock Company Profile
ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.
