Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 113,376 Shares of EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,102,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,376 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in EG Acquisition were worth $10,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of EG Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,286,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EG Acquisition during the first quarter worth $487,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of EG Acquisition in the second quarter worth $350,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EG Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of EG Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

EG Acquisition Price Performance

EGGF stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. EG Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.06.

EG Acquisition Company Profile

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

