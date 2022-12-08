Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $17.52 Million Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 304,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,147 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $17,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of REXR stock opened at $53.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.74 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.96.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.48%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.