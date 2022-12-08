Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $18.58 Million in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,252,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,578,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.13% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,957,000 after buying an additional 584,339 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,448,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,174,000 after purchasing an additional 136,905 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 72.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,236 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,422,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,027,000 after purchasing an additional 139,142 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,803,000 after purchasing an additional 39,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $18.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.24. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

In other news, Director David B. Stevens sold 43,134 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $796,684.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $181,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 722,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,106,458.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Stevens sold 43,134 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $796,684.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,384 shares in the company, valued at $598,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,425. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

