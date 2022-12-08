Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 814,103 Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 814,103 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,815,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at $702,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Fluor by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 334,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter worth $1,556,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fluor Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE:FLR opened at $34.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $36.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.49.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.29.
Fluor Profile
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
