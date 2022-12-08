Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $11.10 Million Stock Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 1,446.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,083,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013,817 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $11,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAGS. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 242,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 68,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at about $446,000. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 20.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.44. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $29.28.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $770.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.75 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 9.57%. Equities analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

