Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 445,100 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 445,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $16,851,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.51% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $30.75 on Thursday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a current ratio of 16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 107.91%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.26 per share, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 547,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,028,832.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.26 per share, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,028,832.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose acquired 7,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.90 per share, with a total value of $202,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 148,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,281,939.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 18,000 shares of company stock worth $523,480. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

