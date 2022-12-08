Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 737.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 820,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722,200 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $17,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 919,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,264,000 after acquiring an additional 255,452 shares during the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,096,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,917,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,880,000 after acquiring an additional 648,319 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,439,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,232,000 after acquiring an additional 339,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,530,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T stock opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $137.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.54.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

