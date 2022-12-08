Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,009,647 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009,647 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $15,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Sanofi by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 60,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY stock opened at $47.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $121.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Sanofi

A number of brokerages have commented on SNY. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from €120.00 ($126.32) to €89.00 ($93.68) in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($94.74) to €85.00 ($89.47) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.