Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,753 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Fidelity National Financial worth $10,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,590,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,781 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 53.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,124,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,744,000 after purchasing an additional 738,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 282.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,194,000 after purchasing an additional 663,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 79.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,343,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,666,000 after purchasing an additional 594,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Insider Activity

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

In related news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNF opened at $37.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.92.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.