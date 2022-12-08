Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $10.56 Million Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 1,636.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 335,647 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 316,317 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $10,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STM. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 180,691 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,622 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on STMicroelectronics from €48.00 ($50.53) to €45.00 ($47.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($74.74) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.56.

Shares of STM stock opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.18. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

