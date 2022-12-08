Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.15% of DaVita worth $10,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVA. Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,485,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,219,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in DaVita by 288.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 45,022 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 20.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

Insider Transactions at DaVita

In related news, Director John M. Nehra purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.14 per share, with a total value of $355,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DaVita Trading Up 1.4 %

Several research firms have weighed in on DVA. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

NYSE:DVA opened at $74.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.04 and its 200-day moving average is $85.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $124.81.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 85.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.