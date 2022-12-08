Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $11.25 Million Stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,529 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.34% of Asana worth $11,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Asana by 15.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Asana by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Asana by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 211,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 35,474 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Asana during the 1st quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Asana by 5.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Asana

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $43,778.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $112,194.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 612,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,445,701.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,125.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,986 shares of company stock valued at $165,326. Company insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Asana Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $20.51. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.14% and a negative return on equity of 190.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Asana from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Asana from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.05.

About Asana

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.



