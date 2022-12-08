Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,890,209 Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,320,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890,209 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.64% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals worth $16,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 311,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

NGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NGM stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.12% and a negative net margin of 264.09%. Equities analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Group L. P. Column bought 35,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $179,985.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 375,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 104,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $519,409.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 304,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,887.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 35,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $179,985.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 375,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,210. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 318,010 shares of company stock worth $1,474,485. Corporate insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

