Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Position Lifted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 1,060.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,131 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.43% of Neogen worth $11,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEOG. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Neogen by 345.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,068,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,848 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,455,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,342,000 after acquiring an additional 580,088 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 2,768.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 537,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 518,972 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 80.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 924,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,524,000 after purchasing an additional 412,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 534.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 372,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Neogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Neogen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Neogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 0.78. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $47.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.04.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $132.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.75 million. Neogen had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neogen news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 32,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,556.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Neogen news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,556.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas Edward Jones purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,759 shares in the company, valued at $139,651.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $502,220 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Further Reading

