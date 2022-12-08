Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $17.86 Million Stock Position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,449,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,913,431 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Affimed worth $17,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Affimed by 34.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 258.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 80.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 23.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFMD stock opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.23.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Affimed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

