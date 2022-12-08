Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $17.86 Million Stock Position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,449,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,913,431 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Affimed worth $17,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Affimed by 34.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 258.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 80.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 23.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Affimed Stock Performance
AFMD stock opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.23.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Affimed
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Affimed (AFMD)
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.